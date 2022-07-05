LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: 101 the official high is still shy of our 104 average for early July. Monsoon moisture still way off into Arizona as the drier southwest flow continues with breezy winds. Temps are expected to warm up each day and near excessive heat late weekend and next week. We could also see the return of some monsoon moisture as storms could return to the region early next week.
Breezy and hot as temps are expected to climb into the weekend. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, July 5th
