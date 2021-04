LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We’re taking a comfortable walk down easy street into the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temps more than 10 degrees above normal (normal high for this time of year: 76).



Look for periods of passing high clouds and a breezes to 15mph and that’s about it.



There could be changes by the middle of next week in the form of more clouds, stronger wind and a drop in temps.



Right now the extended forecast does not include rain