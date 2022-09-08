Tedd Florendo tracks wind gusts across the Las Vegas valley Thursday evening. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Blowing dust and wind along the north end of the Las Vegas Strip created visibility issues for drivers on Thursday evening.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph were reported just before 10 p.m.

The view from a ride at the Stratosphere showed just how much visibility had decreased late Thursday evening.

Blowing dust and wind reduced visibility near the Stratosphere on the north end of the Strip Thursday evening. (KLAS)

Another view from the Resorts World Las Vegas also showed just how much blowing dust and wind impacted the view from the north end of the Strip.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving due to low visibility.