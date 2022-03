LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: It’s the calm before the storm as highs jumped up to 71 this afternoon. Warmer SW winds picked up with gusts up to 25 in spots. #WindAdvisories begin at 8AM for Thursday and last all the way until 6PM as winds will decrease. We’ll also see a nearly 15 degree temp drop along with AM shower chances. It should warm up just in time for Daylight Saving weekend.