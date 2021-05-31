Be safe in the holiday heat

Hot sunshine for our Memorial Day and a lot more of it coming this first week of June, too. Pace yourself in the heat and make sure everyone is staying cool and hydrated whether you’re paying respects at local cemeteries today or out having some quality time with family and friends. This holiday is traditionally the unofficial start to summer and Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has details of alerts for too much summer-like heat too soon!
