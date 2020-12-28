Be prepared for wet, slick roads as winter weather creeps into the valley and mountains

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service Las Vegas is reminding residents to be careful on the roads as rain creeps into the valley and snow makes its way to the mountains on Monday.

Light rain showers are forecasted throughout the day, according to the 8 News Now Weather team. It’ll be mostly cloudy with passing showers most of Monday. The valley is expecting less than a tenth of an inch.

In town, the temperature-high will be in the low 50s.

The National Weather Service is reporting less chance of spitting snow flurries in the valley’s far west and northwest areas.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains of southern Nevada, where up to 6 inches of snow may fall above 5,000 feet.

Be prepared for wet and slick roads as this band moves through between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Driving conditions are expected to be tricky for anyone heading to the high country.

Snowfall was reported Monday morning between Pahrump and Las Vegas on SR-160.

There was also snow and slush reported at the Cajon Pass, for those traveling between Las Vegas and Los Angeles, California.

The forecast shows mostly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday, with another round of clouds moving in Wednesday night.

