Be on the lookout for lightning

Skies look harmless to start our Tuesday, but they are expected to change somewhat this afternoon and more so tomorrow as monsoon moisture circulates into the desert southwest. Thunderstorms with vivid lightning have fired up in Arizona already today and the afternoon could bring more of them right into southern Nevada. Sherry’s most accurate forecast has the best chances for rain or thunderstorms this week before you make your hot holiday weekend plans.
