Back to triple digits after a day of scattered thunderstorms

BACK TO TRIPLE DIGITS.



After 95 Thursday with brief periods of widely scattered rain (officially 0.01″ at McCarran), it’s back to a mix of a lot of sunshine with some clouds popping up as the day goes on.

The high will reach 101, which is actually a degree below the normal high foir this time of year.

Afternoon temps will climb through the weekend (104 Saturday and 108 Sunday) before reaching up to 110 Monday.



We’ll see daytime highs slip a degree or two each day as the week goes on:

TUESDAY 108/84

WEDNESDAY 106/82

THURSDAY 104/82

FRIDAY 104/82