LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s another windy weekend ahead in the Las Vegas valley, and an air quality advisory has been issued for elevated levels of dust.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust advisory for Saturday and Sunday, with southwest winds of 25 mph expected to start Saturday evening and continue into Sunday morning. Some gusts are expected to hit 30 mph.

Red flag fire weather warnings are also in effect for Southern Nevada on Friday and Saturday. The combination of high heat, low humidity and strong winds means increased fire danger, especially in rural and mountain areas.

The high today is expected to reach 98 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will dip a couple degrees on Saturday before climbing on Sunday. Then look for the warmest temperatures of the year so far over the next 8 days. Monday will reach 100, up to 102 Tuesday, 104 Wednesday and 106 Thursday before dipping to 105 a week from today.

Tips to limit exposure to dust include:

Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

Call Environment and Sustainability’s dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878) to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities.