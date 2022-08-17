LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Another round of storms for south LV as rain, thunder and wind hammered areas like Anthem, Inspirada and Southern Highlands this afternoon. We picked up between .04 to .16 for those neigborhoods around the 4PM before showers fizzled out. Highs finally topped out near average with a high of 104 this afternoon. We’re on track to possible set a new records for the lowest number of 100 days for August. So far we’ve only had 7 and we have 14 days to go. Don’t miss the forecast on 8 News Now @ 11