Another day with the high under 100 -&- keeping an eye on the sky

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – ANOTHER DAY UNDER 100. STILL PLENTY OF CLOUDS with slight chances for thunderstorms.


The high will be in the upper 90s.

Fun fact about Wednesday’s temps: the high of 92 happened at 12:44 AM! The low of 82 happened just before midnight.

High pressure will build back over the desert southwest later today and during the day Friday

We’ll warm back over triple digits into the weekend with 102 predicted for Friday’s high.


SATURDAY:         104/80

SUNDAY:             108/84

MONDAY:             110/86

TUESDAY:            108/84

WEDNESDAY:     106/84

