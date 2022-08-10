A quiet and muggy start to Wednesday, but with so much monsoon moisture in place – it won’t take much of a trigger to get thunderstorms going today. The afternoon heating and some energy coming our way should produce thunderstorms again today capable of producing heavy rain leading to flooding. Many will likely pop up in some of the same places which have seen heavy rain lately and some new areas, too, so it’s important to watch the skies this afternoon. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has details of the extended Flood Watch.