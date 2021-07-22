Another day of hit-or-miss storms

Early clouds are clearing out quickly today, but the heavy muggy air is going nowhere. It’s another day where you need to watch the skies for storms that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and possibly heavy rain to your neighborhood. The storms will be isolated and it may take until late afternoon to see them develop, but they will be popping up across the desert again today. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says the focus of widespread storms that could bring heavy rain leading to flooding is just a few days away.