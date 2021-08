We’ll be on the lookout for showers and thunderstorms this last day of August, while so many people up north need rain to help slow the raging wildfires. The fear of lightning starting fires down here in southern Nevada is a real threat, so we’re hoping to get some nice rainfall with expected storms around the southwest today. But some areas may see too much too quickly. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has details of flood watches in effect and a look ahead to your holiday weekend.