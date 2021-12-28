An “inbetween” weather day before another punch tomorrow night and Thursday

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Today will be an “inbetween” day.



After the wind Monday we’re only expecting breezes to top out at 15mph (Monday’s top wind at Reid Int’l was 45mph).

There will be stormy-looking clouds building throughout the day, but – like yesterday – little or no accumulation is expected. Cooler today, too.

After Monday’s high of 53 we won’t make it out of the upper 40s.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be different stories with much better chances for measurable rain – maybe even a quarter of an inch.

Storms are more likely later in day Wednesday and then stretching into the morning hours of Thursday.

The National Weather Service has posted Winter Storm Watches for the higher elevations of southern Nevada beginnng at 10am Wednesday.

With the snow elevation potentially lowering to 4,000ft tomorrow evening, there might​ even be a few snowflakes flying in the foothills (around the 215 beltway on the west and maybe down south around Anthem and 7 Hills).



There will be lingering stormclouds Friday, but no accumulation is expected. Still too early to make a wind prediction for the New Year’s Eve fireworks show, but there’s no rain in for the forecast for the holiday weekend.

The new year will start out cold with lows around freezing and highs only in the mid 40s. Some extended forecast computers have lows dropping into the upper 20s next week.