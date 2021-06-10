An exceptionally nice June day

Sunny skies and breezy winds on this pleasant June day. The strong gusty overnight winds ushered in some cooler air that will bring an unusually mild June day before the mega-heat returns next week. Winds are shifting to out of the northwest today and will eventually relax through the day with afternoon highs that will just reach the upper 80s. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has much hotter temps wasting no time ramping up to the 110s most of next week.