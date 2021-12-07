ALL BARK, NO BITE – Clouds linger over Las Vegas while rain stays south and east

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – LOTS OF CLOUDS with *MAYBE* a sprinkle this morning before this first round of an active week moves on.

After a high of 68 Monday, we dip to the low 60s today even though it should be mostly sunny later this afternoon.



Tomorrow is a sunny “inbetween” day with the high bouncing back to 65.



Thursday is the next – and much better – chance for accumulating rain (less than a quarter of an inch) with winds gusting to 30mph and the high sinking into the upper 50s.

Chances for rain could linger into Friday morning before moving on to a sunny, but MUCH cooler Friday when the high will be in the low 50s following a morning low in the low 40s.



Look for an even colder start to Saturday with some neighborhoods hitting the freezing mark. Officially we’re going for a low of 36 and a high of 50. There will be plenty of sunshine with a warming trend through the weekend. Sunday’s high: 54.



For now, we’re calling for another slight chance for sprinkles on Monday with a cloudy high of 56.