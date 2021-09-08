Adding more haze to the heat

You’ll notice a little extra haze in our skies today as some wildfire smoke slips into southern Nevada. The extra heat will hang on, too and that will help cook up more ground-level ozone than is healthy for most of us, so you might want to spend less time outdoors today. Excessive heat warnings are still in place and have even been extended as hotter-than-normal temperatures last this week. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has details on those warnings and also possible thunderstorms returning before the weekend.