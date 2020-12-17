A welcome chance of showers today

Cloudy skies and cool temps this last Thursday of fall. We’ve had some light snow showers in the mountains and light rain in Nye County so far. If we’re lucky, we might see some showers pass through Clark County before the day is done. We certainly need it! Breezy southwest winds will develop through the day and will be especially gusty through the evening as this storm passes through. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a cooler weekend before temps increase as we start winter next week.