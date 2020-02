Sunny skies and light winds for your pre-Friday with warmer temps that will jump up into the 70s by the afternoon. This warming trend will stay with us for a few days, but clouds will invade the area as soon as tonight. We won’t look for rain from these clouds, but a stronger and chillier system will blow in this weekend with a chance of rain. The details are in Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast.