A warm and windy Wednesday

Mostly sunny skies and breezy winds to start our Wednesday. Look for winds to increase today and get downright gusty by Noon and through the afternoon. The warmer southwest winds will push temps to near record highs close to 80 degrees today. The large are of rain and snow pushing into the west will unfortunately, miss us here in southern Nevada. But temps will cool behind it as we head toward the weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says it should feel a little more seasonal as we get ready to set the Thanksgiving table next week.