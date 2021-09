Some clouds and haze to start our first morning of autumn. It’s not our prettiest skies with light winds and the returning smoky haze. There could be a light shower in our area later today, but any rain we might see should be brief and likely south of Las Vegas. Temps will definitely stay above normal to finish the week and heading into the weekend. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast does have some cooler more fall-like weather showing up next week.