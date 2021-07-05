A very hot week on the way

Morning clouds mixed with sunshine start off our holiday Monday. Temps will warm up a bit more this afternoon than over the weekend with plenty of hot sunshine and light winds, reaching closer to 110. This will be a very hot first week of July as high pressure builds temps closer to record highs in the one-teens all week long. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says we could see changes by the end of the week with a return of monsoon thunderstorms.