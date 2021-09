Sunny skies and a lot of heat for our Labor Day Monday. The unofficial end to summer will sizzle today and for the next few days as highs reach well above normal, close to record highs. High pressure will strengthen over the desert to keep the heat coming this week with only slight changes by the end of the week. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has details of heat warnings and possible thunderstorms for some areas as the week goes on.