A very brief break from 100s

Hazy sunshine and below-normal temps to start September. It’s been two months since we’ve had an afternoon high below 100 degrees and it looks like today will break the hot streak, thanks to a cold front sliding through the west. The slight cool down won’t last long enough though, as high pressure rebuilds very quickly and delivers a huge heat-up for our Labor Day weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the details of a heat watch issued for your holiday which normally celebrates the unofficial end to summer. Not this year.