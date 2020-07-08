Another sunny and breezy day with typically hot July temps back up near 105 by the afternoon. Southerly breezes will pick up again this afternoon to about 20 mph, so not quite as windy as yesterday. The temps will be just as hot as yesterday, but not as hot as it will be this weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast will be sizzling by the weekend and early next week!
A typically hot July day before the big weekend heat
