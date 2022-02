Blue skies and mostly chilly 40s on this last morning of February. The mornings will get milder as the afternoons warm up this week, and boy will they! Temps will jump from extra-cool 50s from last week to the April-like upper 70s and maybe even 80 degrees later in the week. It won’t last long though, as Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast shows Mother Nature will quickly drop the numbers again and bring back gusty winds with a chance of showers.