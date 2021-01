Beautiful spring-like weather continues for southern Nevada today and right through the weekend. We would normally be chillin’ during this time in mid-January with cool days in the 50s and mornings in the 30s. But our afternoon should reach near 70 degrees today and low 70s to start the weekend. That’s more like March! Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says enjoy it while we can because next week the chilly north winds return along with the cooler temps.