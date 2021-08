The air is thick with haze and humidity this Tuesday as wildfire smoke gets pulled into the state. It will be especially unhealthy for anyone with respiratory illness to be outdoors until the air clears. An air quality advisory has been issued for high levels of ozone. Southwest winds will increase today as a system dives into the west with cooler and drier air. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a noticeable change in temperatures starting tomorrow.