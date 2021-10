Mostly sunny, but dusty skies for your Monday, thanks to some very strong winds blowing through southern Nevada today. And just when we warmed back up to some warmer October 80s this weekend, temps will drop right back down to just cooler 60s for some valley neighborhoods today and Tuesday. The cool down is coming around a strong cold front sliding through the west. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the high wind speeds and cool lower temps.