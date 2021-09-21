A perfect last summer day

Much clearer skies for our last full day of summer. The north breezes are lighter and the air quality will be better for most everyone to be outdoors and enjoy the normal temperatures for this time in September. Mornings have really cooled off and it’s likely we’ve seen our last 100-degree days of the year, but knowing Mother Nature it’s not impossible to eke out another one even after we flip the calendar to fall tomorrow. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says don’t put away the summer wardrobe just yet.