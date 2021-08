Blustery southwest winds will keep blowing today, stirring up the haze and smoke, as an autumn-like system moves through the west. A cold front will help trigger isolated thunderstorms for our area late today and tonight and behind it much drier air will settle in for the rest of the week. If you’re a little wilted from the summer heat, Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a nice cooling trend you’ll want to plan for.