Plenty of sunshine and just a little north breeze in a few spots to start our last day of May. We’ll close out the month with slightly warmer highs in the upper 80s this afternoon, which is still below normal. But a steady warm-up takes us right back to 100 by Thursday. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has more breezy winds arriving to start the weekend and bring temps back to normal for early June.