A mild and breezy weekend ahead

Mostly clear skies this Friday morning with light winds and a little brown haze around the valley. We really need some wind to help clean out the air and those winds are coming this weekend and early next week. Today’s 80s will be the warmest day for a while as a series of storms hits the west through the weekend and eventually sends a chance for rain our way. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a look at the significant rain and snow these storms will deliver to drought-suffering areas.