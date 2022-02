Plenty of chilly sunshine this last Friday of February. We can look forward to light winds this weekend unless you’re around the Colorado River where north winds will get breezy again. Temps will slowly creep their way back up to normal 60s later this weekend then jump into warmer 70s next week as we step into March. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says we’ll go from using heaters to fans in about a week’s time.