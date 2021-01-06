A change in our skies today

Some high clouds are already sliding through our skies this Wednesday morning and more will be coming and going through the day. Heavier clouds arrive tonight. They’re all associated with a second storm pounding the Pacific Northwest with rain and snow while the desert stays dry and breezy in some areas. Fingers are crossed that one of these storms will bring us some much-needed rain in the desert. For now, Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast is keeping very mild temperatures coming our way.