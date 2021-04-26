A chance for much-needed rain today

Cloudy skies and gusty winds to start our Monday. Showers have fallen in eastern Clark County so far, and more scattered showers should develop through the day and we sure need it. We’re not expecting a lot of heavy rain from this system, but measurable rainfall could add up in some valley neighborhoods to a tenth of an inch or more by tomorrow. Snow will stay in the higher elevations of the mountains. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says get the shorts back out for the weekend because there is quite a heat up on the way!