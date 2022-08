LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After another round of nighttime storms, our Friday is starting out with mostly sunny skies and muggy air. There is a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms again today, but they likely won’t be as plentiful as what we’ve seen recently. Instead, the focus will be on Arizona and New Mexico where flood watches are in effect through tomorrow. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has drier changes in store this weekend. Find out how long they’ll last.