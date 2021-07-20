A break from storms, but not from the heat

Blue skies so far today, but the air is still heavy with moisture. Monday was a quiet day for the valley and I don’t anticipate any big storms today either, but we could see some isolated storms pop up over the mountains or even around the valley. It’s days when we don’t have much of a chance for storms that we could be caught off-guard so watch the skies this afternoon – especially in the higher elevations. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says the weekend could bring more organized thunderstorms with heavier rain so make a backup plan to stay indoors.