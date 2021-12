LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: It was a break between storms as skies cleared and temps soared back to the mid 60s. We’re tracking another round of rain, mountain snow and wind with the latest storm rolling in from the coast. Following the storm will be some of the coldest temps of the year thus far as lows drop to near freezing for some valley neighborhoods. Next week the pacific storm train continues with more rain and snow for the region.