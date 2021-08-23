A beautiful day before smoke and haze return

Nate's 8-Day Forecast for Monday, August 23, 2021

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A beautiful sunny day with the start of a warming trend. After reaching 99 for Sunday’s high, we’re shooting for 102 today and tomorrow.


Wind will be generally light with southwest breezes topping out at 15mph.

There will be more smoke and haze from California wildfires spreading into southern Nevada tomorrow, then moving on Wednesday and Thursday.


High temps climb to 104 Wednesday, 106 Thursday, and 107 Friday before inching back down to 103 by next Monday.

There’s no rain in the forecast

