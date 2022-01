LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Warmed up to 65 today and way above normal for this time in January. However, clouds rolling in tonight could mean highs tomorrow won’t be as mild due to lack of sunshine. Don’t expect any rain with the clouds though as rain chances in the extended also remain slim for now. We do expect an increase in winds on Friday and cooler temps behind the passage of the trough over the weekend. We’ll see temps dip down to the low 60s for MLK holiday and much of next week.