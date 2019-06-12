8 news now weather

Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas, NV Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 86° 62°

Saturday

87° / 65°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 0% 87° 65°

Sunday

80° / 59°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 0% 80° 59°

Monday

68° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 68° 55°

Tuesday

74° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 74° 58°

Wednesday

84° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 63°

Thursday

91° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

81°

8 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

9 PM
Clear
0%
79°

76°

10 PM
Clear
0%
76°

73°

11 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

12 AM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

1 AM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

2 AM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

3 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

5 AM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

6 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
82°
Sunny

Las Vegas

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

North Las Vegas

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Henderson

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Weather video

More Weather

Don't Miss

Trending Stories