Las Vegas, NV Forecast
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Las Vegas59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- 16%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
North Las Vegas51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Some passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Henderson52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 18%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous