Las Vegas, NV Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

79° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 79° 56°

Sunday

75° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 75° 52°

Monday

79° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 56°

Tuesday

83° / 57°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 83° 57°

Wednesday

83° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 83° 55°

Thursday

76° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 76° 54°

Friday

76° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 76° 54°

Hourly Forecast

62°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

6 PM
Clear
0%
75°

72°

7 PM
Clear
0%
72°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

61°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

5 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

6 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
59°
Clear

Las Vegas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

North Las Vegas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Some passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Henderson

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

