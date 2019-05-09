WEB EXTRA: Vets make emotional journey to Washington memorials

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of around 30 local World War II and Korean War veterans are embarking on an emotional journey they will never forget. Thanks to the non-profit Honor Flight of Southern Nevada, they will see memorials in their honor in Washington, D.C. at no cost at all to them.

The trip is a way to honor the brave heroes of our community who have sacrificed everything to serve in the United States Armed Forces and protect our freedoms. The flew out from McCarran International Airport Friday morning and will return on Sunday.