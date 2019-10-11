Man pays lunch debt for 400 students

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — $944.34 was a small price to pay for Andrew Levy to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of children.

Levy is a real estate agent in Palm Beach Gardens, but the majority of his business is conducted in the Jupiter area, and he says he quickly fell in love with the community when he moved to South Florida five years ago.

“I fell in love with the ocean, with the buildings, with the community, with the people,” he said.

Besides the business, Levy has no obvious connection to the Jupiter area.

But when Levy found out that over 400 kids in the Jupiter area did not have access to a proper lunch, he thought of his own childhood and how difficult it would have been to go to school hungry.

“These children that were in debt were going to either not eat or they would get just cheese sandwiches and I thought that’s crazy,” he said. “I thought you know something? If for a modest sum I could make that change, I’m gonna do it.”

Levy met with the district and paid off the outstanding debt in all nine Jupiter area public schools, and he’s not stopping here.

“Every quarter, I’m going to do either a GoFundMe page or a fundraising page that can raise money every quarter, so lunch debt never accumulates so that children never have to worry about a hot meal and parents never have to worry about paying the bill,” he said.

And Levy won’t be alone.

When he posted about paying the debt on Facebook, over 200 people commented, many asking how they could help themselves. Before long, Levy realized that his act of kindness had started a chain reaction.

“I even have had some clients over the past 48 hours say you know something? I want to help I want to give too,” Levy said.

While Levy’s contribution made a major impact in Jupiter, a spokesperson for the district told CBS12 News that the total outstanding lunch debt across Palm Beach County is still sitting at $51,000. To learn more about how you can help or to make a contribution, visit the district website.