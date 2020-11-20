Share Village
8 News Now and our Community Pride partners are teaming up to make the holiday season brighter for local veterans who were previously homeless but have recently received new homes from Share Village.
These veterans still need essential items for their home such as sheets and towels, cleaning supplies, utensils and more.
Share Village’s Veterans Village program provides sustainable, affordable housing solutions for homeless veterans by using recycled shipping containers to build new housing communities.
In Partnership with Community Pride
THE FUTURE OFAFFORDABLE HOUSING
A home for Veterans for under $10,000
The future of emergency and transitional housing for our United States Veterans at Veterans Village, Las Vegas. We’re trying to put a stop to U.S. Veterans living homeless across the USA with our breakthrough technology utilizing 100% recycled Ocean containers and off the shelf components. We’re creating affordable, well designed and efficient housing called Veterans Village Instant Built House.