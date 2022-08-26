8 New Now is a proud media sponsor of the Vegas Strong 5k on Sunday, October 2nd at 8am.

Register now to run with a team, individually, or virtually. The Vegas Strong 5k helps commemorate the anniversary of One October and remember those who lost their lives and honor the survivors and 1st responders. 100 percent of the net proceeds will be donated to ongoing One October victim funds and needs in our Las Vegas community. Register today for the Vegas Strong 5k!



For more information on the Vegas Strong 5k go to http://jusrun.com/races/vegasstrong or scan the QR code here.