LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whether you understand the “Guys and Dolls” reference or not, the “floating crap game” photo was a hoot 70 years ago, and it still is today.

The photo became a Vegas icon, and is still one of the most requested photos in the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) Archive Collection, according to the agency. It was taken June 30, 1953.

In a scene thought up by Sands publicist Al Freeman and Las Vegas News Bureau photographer Don English, people play craps in the Sands pool June 30, 1953. CREDIT: Don English/Las Vegas News Bureau

Al Freeman, the head of publicity at the Sands Hotel, was behind the idea. And Lynn Zook’s “Gambling on a Dream: The Classic Las Vegas Strip 1930-1955” gives him props for publicity that was way ahead of its time:

“He invited atomic scientists and doctors to stay at the Sands during the atomic bomb tests that were routinely going oﬀ in the early morning desert skies above Yucca Flats. He wooed celebrities, dignitaries and politicians. He worked closely with the photographers at the Las Vegas News Bureau to keep the Sands in the forefront of publicity.

“True to the mad‐cap spirit of the day, Freeman put a craps table in the pool. Don English, of the Las Vegas News Bureau, snapped the photograph of gamblers in swimming suits and Hawaiian shirts playing craps in the pool. Guys and Dolls was a smash on Broadway and one of the favorite songs from the musical concerned a ﬂoating crap game. Freeman was a master at his job and raised the bar for all the other publicity directors in town.”

Now, on the 70-year anniversary of the photo, it’s taking a victory lap — even if Las Vegas bears little resemblance to the Las Vegas of 1953.

The photo is likely the inspiration for swim-up blackjack tables that showed up decades later at Strip resorts.

Since the famous photo was taken, the circular Sands Hotel tower has come and gone — one of the spectacular implosions that erased so many structures on the Strip. In its place, the Venetian and Palazzo towers.

The Rat Pack — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, Joey Bishop and others that came and went — were the hottest thing going until a falling out with Sinatra in 1962. But the reputation of womanizing and heavy drinking isn’t in vogue these days.

Still, a glance back into the past at the musical number in “Guys and Dolls” (see it on YouTube) might bring a smile to faces who remember the times. Sinatra was rail-thin and a boyish 40 years old as Nathan Detroit in the popular movie.

“It’s the oldest established permanent floating crap game in New York,” the song goes.

“Gentlemen, Do not worry. Nathan Detroit’s crap game will float again,” Sinatra says.