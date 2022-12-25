Vegas History

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
48°
Sign Up
Las Vegas
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch
News
Local News
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Politics Now
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Cyber Safe Parents
Mystery Wire
Coronavirus
In Your Business
Newsletters
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
‘Lights of Love’ garden returns to Henderson
Video
Top Stories
Academy resumes after pandemic halts classes
Video
‘Dropicana’ closures start late Tuesday at I-15, …
Video
Nonprofit helps black entrepreneurs on MLK day
Video
43 dogs rescued arrested in cruelty investigation
Video
#8NN Investigators
George Knapp
David Charns
Vanessa Murphy
Top Stories
Substance corrections officer was exposed to remains …
Video
Top Stories
Suspect talked about buying saw, lye to dispose of …
Video
Top Stories
Low usage, flaws found with ‘Red Flag’ gun law
Video
Man, teens traded guns before double homicide: police
Lawsuit: Casino did not intervene before shooting
Video
18-year-old facing murder charge in 7-Eleven shooting
Weather & Traffic
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Local Las Vegas Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces
UNLV Sports
Aviators
The Big Game
Motorsports Vegas
Top Stories
DeBoer, Stars at T-Mobile with big points on the …
Gallery
Top Stories
‘Go-Go Offense’ creator takes job on UNLV staff
Top Stories
Former Knight Marc-Andre Fleury returns for Wild
UFC’s Dana White caught on video slapping his wife
Knights faceoff: Kings look to close gap on Knights
Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Nanny Bubby
Patriot Law
Top Stories
A Night Of Dubstep, Bass, And Music
Video
Top Stories
Having A Mocktail Month
Video
Top Stories
19th Annual Dam Short Film Festival
Video
A Surreal Showcase
Video
“Collective Soul” In Concert
Video
Attack 2023 Fitness Resolutions
Video
Community
Vegas NYE
Call 8 Phone Bank sponsored by P3 Health Partners
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Crime Mapping
8 Points of Community Pride
What’s Cool at School
Stay Well
Buddy Check
Your Health – sponsored by P3 Health Partners
Hospice Heroes
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find a Job
List a Job
Work for 8 News Now
Search
Please enter a search term.
Vegas History
Is street named for Mormon informer turned gardener?
Top Vegas History Headlines